The Gentleman's Valet Company is a one-man artisan company making the finest gentleman's and lady's valet stands. I started out in bespoke furniture making producing a wide variety of projects for individual clients and their interior decorators.

After making my first gentleman's valet by commission I decided I'd like to work on my own ideas and they have since become my growing range of valets. I also provide a bespoke service for anyone who wants something different to suit them or their clients.

Sam Brown