Gentleman&#39;s Valet Company
Furniture & Accessories in London
Reviews (1)
    • Valet no.9, Gentleman's Valet Company Gentleman's Valet Company Dressing roomStorage
    Valet no.9, Gentleman's Valet Company Gentleman's Valet Company BedroomWardrobes & closets
    Valet no.9, Gentleman's Valet Company Gentleman's Valet Company Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
    Valet no.9
    Grace, a clothes stand for ladies, Gentleman's Valet Company Gentleman's Valet Company BedroomAccessories & decoration Wood Black
    Grace, a clothes stand for ladies, Gentleman's Valet Company Gentleman's Valet Company Dressing roomAccessories & decoration Wood Black
    Grace, a clothes stand for ladies, Gentleman's Valet Company Gentleman's Valet Company Dressing roomAccessories & decoration Wood Black
    Grace, a clothes stand for ladies
    Hatstand Wall Valet, Gentleman's Valet Company Gentleman's Valet Company Dressing roomAccessories & decoration Wood Brown
    Hatstand Wall Valet, Gentleman's Valet Company Gentleman's Valet Company BedroomWardrobes & closets Wood Brown
    Hatstand Wall Valet, Gentleman's Valet Company Gentleman's Valet Company Dressing roomAccessories & decoration Wood Brown
    Hatstand Wall Valet
    Gentleman's Retainer, Gentleman's Valet Company Gentleman's Valet Company Dressing roomAccessories & decoration Wood Brown
    Gentleman's Retainer, Gentleman's Valet Company Gentleman's Valet Company BedroomAccessories & decoration Wood Brown
    Gentleman's Retainer, Gentleman's Valet Company Gentleman's Valet Company Dressing roomAccessories & decoration Wood Brown
    Gentleman's Retainer
    Standard Valet, Gentleman's Valet Company Gentleman's Valet Company BedroomAccessories & decoration Wood Brown
    Standard Valet, Gentleman's Valet Company Gentleman's Valet Company BedroomAccessories & decoration Wood Brown
    Standard Valet, Gentleman's Valet Company Gentleman's Valet Company HouseholdAccessories & decoration Wood Brown
    Standard Valet
    Hatstand Valet in oak or walnut, Gentleman's Valet Company Gentleman's Valet Company Dressing roomAccessories & decoration Wood Brown
    Hatstand Valet in oak or walnut, Gentleman's Valet Company Gentleman's Valet Company Dressing roomAccessories & decoration Wood Brown
    Hatstand Valet in oak or walnut, Gentleman's Valet Company Gentleman's Valet Company BedroomAccessories & decoration Wood Brown
    Hatstand Valet in oak or walnut
    The Gentleman's Valet Company is a one-man artisan company making the finest gentleman's and lady's valet stands. I started out in bespoke furniture making producing a wide variety of projects for individual clients and their interior decorators.

    After making my first gentleman's valet by commission I decided I'd like to work on my own ideas and they have since become my growing range of valets. I also provide a bespoke service for anyone who wants something  different to suit them or their clients.

    Sam Brown

    Services
    Hand making gentleman's and lady's valets or clothes stands. I also provide a bespoke service.
    Service areas
    Furniture custom made furniture London
    Address
    unit 3 Fountayne House, Fountayne Road,
    N15 4QL London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7778615980 www.gentlemansvaletcompany.co.uk

    小田真理
    I saw this Valet in the exhibition in Paris.It was so beautiful piece of art and very practical furniture.I'm planning to purchase for my husband's big birthday and the person who answer my query is very helpful and explained me how to shipping price work as easy to understand for me. I looked at this valet at an exhibition in Paris and asked to make a birthday present for my husband. The person in charge gave me detailed explanations of shipping costs, etc., and taught me carefully what parts to combine after arrival. You can also consult with us about customizing the type of trees and how to remove the gloss.
    almost 5 years ago
