Water Garden Ltd
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Portsmouth
Statistics
Corten Steel Water Features
Formal Swim Pond
Informal Swimming Pond
Large Koi Pond
Lake Aerators
Lake Fountains
Water Garden Ltd specialise in supply and specifying high-quality pond & lake equipment, alongside fountain technology to private individuals, garden designers, landscapers and architects throughout the UK. We have been established for 22 years in the Aquatics sector and have gained Platinum Stockist status with our principle supplier OASE UK, the highest possible accolade. Our expertise in design, pumping and filtration has made us one of the UK's leading experts in water gardening. Our extensive website (water-garden.co.uk) includes detailed technical information on a wide range of products including pond liners, pumps, filter systems, garden & pond lighting, fountains and decorative water features.

Services
  • Pond Equipment Stockist & Supplier
  • Aquatic Equipment Specifier
  • Lake Management Equipment Supplier
  • Lake Fountain Supplier
  • UK Pond & Lake Installation Services
  • Pond Filtration supply & installation
Service areas
  • Portsmouth
  • Hampshire
  • All across the UK
  • Europe
  • International
Company awards
  • OASE Platinum Stockist & Supplier
  • Otterbine Barebo—Contractor of the Year
  • Kasco Marine—Contractor of the Year
Address
Unit 7 Warrior Business Centre, Fitzherbert Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire
PO61TX Portsmouth
United Kingdom
+44-2392373735 www.water-garden.co.uk

Reviews

Prime Ponds
Water Garden has been exceptionally helpful in figuring out exactly what equipment I needed to complete my various projects to date and they were able to supply everything quickly and efficiently. Very professional and knowledgeable about all things pond, lake and water feature related.
4 months ago
Project date: March 2022
Aquatics Applied
We have always used Water Garden ltd for materials and equipment on our projects. Their prompt delivery ensures work continues on site and the equipment supplied is always top quality. Their specification service relieves us of spending alot of time researching and planning out the requirements. Highly recommendable.
over 1 year ago
Project date: December 2020
Mike Ferris
Excellent service and very abliging with thanks to all
about 2 months ago
Show all 11 reviews
