Philip Nash design Ltd
Landscape Designers in London
Reviews (0)
    • Philip Nash Design is based in West London, with most of his gardens
    located in London and the South East. In addition he has been commissioned for work nationwide and abroad. Most recent completed projects are in Putney, Sevenoaks, Henley-on-Thames, New York and Javea, Spain.

    Philip Nash has been creating contemporary gardens since 1990. He first exhibited at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2004, winning a gold medal for his Chic garden, ‘Steel & Glass ‘. In 2008, he returned, and was awarded a Silver medal for his main show garden ‘ Elevations ‘, showcasing his contemporary style and desire to push design boundaries. It received worldwide acclaim.

    “I am passionate about, and draw inspiration for my work from, contemporary architecture and design. I create beautiful gardens using a signature palette of Architectural, Mediterranean plants, set within cleanly defined spaces for modern living.”

    Services
    Landscape & Garden Design / project management / plant sourcing and installation of schemes/ Concept to Reality. Private residential and Corporate.
    Service areas
    London & International
    Company awards
    • RHS Chelsea Flower Show Gold Medal winner
    • RHS Chelsea Flower Show Silver Medal winner
    Address
    7 Braunston House , The Island , Brentford , Middlesex
    TW88ET London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7931504440 www.nashgardendesign.co.uk
