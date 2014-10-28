Your browser is out-of-date.

Kate Harris Interior Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Whitstable
    • Bathroom, Kate Harris Interior Design Kate Harris Interior Design Modern bathroom
    Bathroom, Kate Harris Interior Design Kate Harris Interior Design Modern bathroom
    Bathroom, Kate Harris Interior Design Kate Harris Interior Design Modern bathroom
    +5
    Bathroom
    Covent Garden apartment, Kate Harris Interior Design Kate Harris Interior Design Modern bathroom
    Covent Garden apartment, Kate Harris Interior Design Kate Harris Interior Design Modern dining room
    Covent Garden apartment, Kate Harris Interior Design Kate Harris Interior Design Modern style bedroom
    +1
    Covent Garden apartment
    Communal Entrance Hall, Chelsea, London, Kate Harris Interior Design Kate Harris Interior Design Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
    Communal Entrance Hall, Chelsea, London, Kate Harris Interior Design Kate Harris Interior Design Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
    Communal Entrance Hall, Chelsea, London, Kate Harris Interior Design Kate Harris Interior Design Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
    +1
    Communal Entrance Hall, Chelsea, London

    Creating beautiful interiors of the highest quality, Kate Harris Interior Design provides a comprehensive service in Whitstable, Canterbury and the surrounding areas of Kent. Whether you are looking to refresh one room or have a total renovation, Kate can achieve the house of your dreams by utilising her design skills and working with her team of reliable professionals.

    Services
    • Interior Designer providing design analysis
    • surveying & design proposal
    • implementation & project management.
    Service areas
    East Kent and Greater London
    Address
    CT5 4HS Whitstable
    United Kingdom
    +44-7920032258 kateharrisid.co.uk
