Bridget Robinson Garden, Planting and Landscape Design
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Folkestone
    • We are a small professional garden, planting and landscape design practice devoted to designing beautifully crafted outside spaces for private, commercial and public clients.

    Services
    • garden design
    • planting design
    • Historic Garden Restoration Projects
    • School Gardens
    • Restarant Gardens
    • Public Space Design.
    Service areas
    • Folkestone
    • Kent
    • Hythe
    • Hawkinge
    • Dover
    • Canterbury
    • ASHFORD
    • Maidstone
    • Tenterten
    • Show all 9 service areas
    Company awards
    • BA (Hons) Garden Design—First Class
    • Palmstead Prize for Outstanding Final Year Work from Greenwich University
    Address
    9 Broadfield Road
    CT20 2JT Folkestone
    United Kingdom
    +44-1303245027 www.bridgetrobinson.com
