Poulsom Middlehurst Ltd.
Architects in London
    • Third Avenue, Poulsom Middlehurst Ltd. Poulsom Middlehurst Ltd. Modern kitchen
    Third Avenue, Poulsom Middlehurst Ltd. Poulsom Middlehurst Ltd. Modern dining room
    Third Avenue, Poulsom Middlehurst Ltd. Poulsom Middlehurst Ltd. Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    +2
    Third Avenue
    Coldharbour, Poulsom Middlehurst Ltd. Poulsom Middlehurst Ltd. Modern living room
    Coldharbour, Poulsom Middlehurst Ltd. Poulsom Middlehurst Ltd. Modern living room
    Coldharbour

    Poulsom Middlehurst is a creative design studio based in central London, founded by architects Amy Poulsom and Jane Middlehurst. 

    As a practice they believe in demystifying the design and construction process. Through workshops and free consultations, they provide an accessible, collaborative approach to architecture.

    11 Waterloo Court , 10 Theed Street
    SE1 8ST London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2079287243 www.poulsommiddlehurst.com

    Yantram Animation Studio Corporation Yantram Animation Studio Corporation
    Amazing architect with great attention to detail. Yantram We are Architectural Design Studio hope we will work together in future.
    8 months ago
