Poulsom Middlehurst is a creative design studio based in central London, founded by architects Amy Poulsom and Jane Middlehurst.
As a practice they believe in demystifying the design and construction process. Through workshops and free consultations, they provide an accessible, collaborative approach to architecture.
- Services
- Full architectural services
- Service areas
- London
- Address
-
11 Waterloo Court , 10 Theed Street
SE1 8ST London
United Kingdom
+44-2079287243 www.poulsommiddlehurst.com