At Ebony & Ivory Interiors we specialise in transforming houses to stunning homes. With our exceptional attention to detail and supplier partnerships, we create luxurious and practical living spaces. Our interior design and home staging teams work to ensure our client's requests and visions are at the heart of the design projects whilst ensuring we add some innovation and design flair to each of our projects.

Perhaps you are just in the market for some home accessories and homeware in which case our online shopping boutique is just for you. We have an extensive range but if you don't see quite what you're looking for, get in touch as cancer are we can supply it we just haven't had a moment to upload it to our boutique!

We look forward to hearing from you!

The Ebony & Ivory Team