Director:
Ian Jackson BA(Hons)LA, Dip LA, CMLI
Experienced Chartered Landscape Architect holding an honours degree and post graduate diploma in Landscape Architecture. He works in both the landscape architectural field and on garden design projects.
Ian has been involved in the landscape industry for twenty years and has worked on major projects in the UK, Hong Kong SAR, China, Macau, Africa, Indonesia and New Zealand.
- Services
- landscape architecture
- landscape design
- garden design
- Service areas
- International
- UK and internationally
- National
- All across the UK
- Europe
- Asia
- Address
-
Shalden Shalden
United Kingdom
+44-7906477473 www.ijla.co.uk