IJLA
Landscape Architects in Shalden
Reviews
    IJLA - Contemporary Garden
    IJLA - Arts and Crafts Garden
    IJLA - Manor House
    IJLA - Chic Garden

    Director:
    Ian Jackson BA(Hons)LA, Dip LA, CMLI 

    Experienced Chartered Landscape Architect holding an honours degree and post graduate diploma in Landscape Architecture. He works in both the landscape architectural field and on garden design projects.

    Ian has been involved in the landscape industry for twenty years and has worked on major projects in the UK, Hong Kong SAR, China, Macau, Africa, Indonesia and New Zealand.

    Services
    • landscape architecture
    • landscape design
    • garden design
    Service areas
    • International
    • UK and internationally
    • National
    • All across the UK
    • Europe
    • Asia
    Address
    Shalden Shalden
    United Kingdom
    +44-7906477473 www.ijla.co.uk
