Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Louise Yates Garden Design
Garden & Landscape Supplies in London
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Shady family garden, Louise Yates Garden Design Louise Yates Garden Design Modern garden
    Shady family garden, Louise Yates Garden Design Louise Yates Garden Design Modern garden
    Shady family garden, Louise Yates Garden Design Louise Yates Garden Design Modern garden
    Shady family garden

    Louise Yates  specialises in creating and maintaining gardens for the private individual. She designs gardens in and around London for all kinds of people; families with young children retired folk, shared gardens and community food growing projects. She has broad experience of creating gardens in all locations and different soils. Her plant knowledge spreads as far afield  as Spain. She  studied landscape design and plant science at the university of Sheffield and since then has created and cared for gardens for more than 15 years. Services offered include planting advice and planning; maintenance programmes, coaching in skills, through to full garden design and project implementation with aftercare.

    Services
    • Services offered include planting advice and planning; maintenance programmes
    • coaching in skills
    • through to full garden design and project implementation with aftercare.
    Service areas
    All across the UK and London
    Address
    12a Woodland Hill
    SE191NY London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2087613750
      Add SEO element