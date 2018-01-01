Your browser is out-of-date.

Livinghouse
Online Shops in Salisbnury
Reviews
    • Livinghouse are UK suppliers of latest designer bathrooms, wood flooring in solid and engineered and stone flooring in limestone, marble and granite as well as exclusive contemporary styled luxury heating radiators. Within our interior design collections we can supply beautiful quality freestanding baths, the latest Italian taps, designer bathroom suites, contemporary wall hung bathroom furniture, designer towel rails and frameless showers in 10mm glass. All our lovely designs are shown on our large website which  can bne supplied throughout the UK, Europe as well as internationally.

    Suppliers of the latest designer bathrooms and Interiors
    Unit 3
    sp27hl Salisbnury
    United Kingdom
    +44-1722415000 www.livinghouse.co.uk

    sherrichamberlain
    The service at Livinghouse Salisbury was fantastic. Delivery on time and wonderful quality products!
    about 4 years ago
    Project date: March 2018
