Bluelime Home Design
Architects in Dartford
    12 Manor Gate Lane
    99 Cold Blow Crescent

    Welcome to Bluelime Home Design - Leading house and home extension designer with offices in Dartford and Bexley

    Providing architecture services for London and the South East, specialising in Dartford, Bexley & Bromley areas. Here at Bluelime Home Design as your experienced local designer, we have built up a good reputation and working relationship with Bexley, Bromley and Dartford councils and builders over many years. We will create the home you always dreamed of by getting you all the necessary planning permissions and approvals easily, quickly, with minimum fuss at the right cost. Whether a new house or home extension we will even get your new home built for you using our local approved and trusted builders meaning you don't have to worry about a thing.

    Services
    Home Design & Project Management
    Service areas
    • London and South East specialising in Bexley
    • Dartford
    • Bromley
    • Greenwich
    • Lewisham
    • Southwark
    • Blackheath
    • Dulwich
    Company awards
    • RIBA
    • ARB
    • BSc (Hons)
    • MCIOB
    • MCABE
    • CBuildE 
    Address
    677 Princes Road
    DA2 6EF Dartford
    United Kingdom
    +44-1322521026 www.bluelimeprojects.com

    Reviews

    Emma Cherrison
    We have got to the planning submission stage, Covid made design element harder than it could have been with discussions held over Zoom being difficult at times. Pleased to be moving onto the next stage.
    5 months ago
    Jas Kaur
    We are currently in the process of our drawings being submitted for planning permission. The service provided by Matt has been fast and efficient, and we are very pleased with the designs. Thank you.
    4 months ago
    Thomas Baker
    We are at planning permission submission at the moment for a dormer loft conversion and other changes to the internal layout. There is a wealth of information provided which is very helpful, and they are ready to answer any queries that you could have. Having thought about works for a long time, we had watched many programs about home design. We expected to get a choice of architect as they may have different ideas on how to approach the project. We didn't get a choice however, Matt who has been our architect has met the brief fully and we are pleased with the design. We had the gold package and were provided with the VR Experience in the deal. It was very useful, giving us a good perspective on the space in the new rooms, we made a slight change following it, which we may not have otherwise. We are looking forward to the next stages.
    4 months ago
