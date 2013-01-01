Welcome to Bluelime Home Design - Leading house and home extension designer with offices in Dartford and Bexley

Providing architecture services for London and the South East, specialising in Dartford, Bexley & Bromley areas. Here at Bluelime Home Design as your experienced local designer, we have built up a good reputation and working relationship with Bexley, Bromley and Dartford councils and builders over many years. We will create the home you always dreamed of by getting you all the necessary planning permissions and approvals easily, quickly, with minimum fuss at the right cost. Whether a new house or home extension we will even get your new home built for you using our local approved and trusted builders meaning you don't have to worry about a thing.