HAMILTON BILLIARDS &amp; GAMES CO LTD
Furniture & Accessories in Newnham
Reviews (7)
    • Ariel Convertible Dining Table, HAMILTON BILLIARDS & GAMES CO LTD HAMILTON BILLIARDS & GAMES CO LTD Dining roomTables
    Ariel Convertible Dining Table, HAMILTON BILLIARDS & GAMES CO LTD HAMILTON BILLIARDS & GAMES CO LTD Dining roomTables
    Ariel Convertible Dining Table, HAMILTON BILLIARDS & GAMES CO LTD HAMILTON BILLIARDS & GAMES CO LTD Dining roomTables
    +2
    Ariel Convertible Dining Table
    Del Basso Diner, HAMILTON BILLIARDS & GAMES CO LTD HAMILTON BILLIARDS & GAMES CO LTD Dining roomTables
    Del Basso Diner, HAMILTON BILLIARDS & GAMES CO LTD HAMILTON BILLIARDS & GAMES CO LTD Dining roomTables
    Del Basso Diner
    Fabio Convertible Dining Table, HAMILTON BILLIARDS & GAMES CO LTD HAMILTON BILLIARDS & GAMES CO LTD Dining roomTables
    Fabio Convertible Dining Table, HAMILTON BILLIARDS & GAMES CO LTD HAMILTON BILLIARDS & GAMES CO LTD Dining roomTables
    Fabio Convertible Dining Table, HAMILTON BILLIARDS & GAMES CO LTD HAMILTON BILLIARDS & GAMES CO LTD Dining roomTables
    +1
    Fabio Convertible Dining Table
    Friedman Convertible Dining Table, HAMILTON BILLIARDS & GAMES CO LTD HAMILTON BILLIARDS & GAMES CO LTD Dining roomTables
    Friedman Convertible Dining Table, HAMILTON BILLIARDS & GAMES CO LTD HAMILTON BILLIARDS & GAMES CO LTD Dining roomTables
    Friedman Convertible Dining Table, HAMILTON BILLIARDS & GAMES CO LTD HAMILTON BILLIARDS & GAMES CO LTD Dining roomTables
    Friedman Convertible Dining Table
    The Walton Table, HAMILTON BILLIARDS & GAMES CO LTD HAMILTON BILLIARDS & GAMES CO LTD Dining roomTables
    The Walton Table, HAMILTON BILLIARDS & GAMES CO LTD HAMILTON BILLIARDS & GAMES CO LTD Dining roomTables
    The Walton Table, HAMILTON BILLIARDS & GAMES CO LTD HAMILTON BILLIARDS & GAMES CO LTD Dining roomTables
    The Walton Table
    Lindo Pool/Snooker Convertible Dining Table, HAMILTON BILLIARDS & GAMES CO LTD HAMILTON BILLIARDS & GAMES CO LTD Dining roomTables
    Lindo Pool/Snooker Convertible Dining Table, HAMILTON BILLIARDS & GAMES CO LTD HAMILTON BILLIARDS & GAMES CO LTD Dining roomTables
    Lindo Pool/Snooker Convertible Dining Table, HAMILTON BILLIARDS & GAMES CO LTD HAMILTON BILLIARDS & GAMES CO LTD Dining roomTables
    +1
    Lindo Pool/Snooker Convertible Dining Table
    Hamilton Billiards is the UK's leading Billiard Specialist, providing the most extensive range of finest Antique, Handmade, Bespoke, and Dual-Height Convertible Billiard / Snooker Tables, as well as Pool Tables, Accessories and Traditional Games.

    Services
    Snooker Tables Pool Tables Billiard Tables Convertible Dining Tables accessories
    Service areas
    • UK and internationally
    • Newnham
    Address
    Unit 7 Hullockpit Hill, Newnham Road
    SG7 5DP Newnham
    United Kingdom
    +44-1462743803 www.hamiltonbilliards.com

    mark churms
    Having bought a cue from Hamilton’s when they were in Knebworth some 12 years ago I though it was time for a new one. Ian was very helpful and allowed me try as many as I wanted, I explained to him my current level of playing and having had one lesson with my old cue my coach said he should be able to help me reach 50 breaks. Having bought a new cue I banged in a 51 break and 40 break on the same day and My game has vastly improved, Great service from Ian I would highly recommend to everyone Thank you Ian Regards Mark
    4 months ago
    S R
    Table installed yesterday and it’s just stunning! The whole Hamilton team could not have been more helpful and professional, from my initial enquiry, through talking through our needs, the beautiful restoration of the antique table we chose, and finally the installation itself. They were exceptionally patient with us when our building project (to accommodate the table) took longer than expected, meaning we had to delay and then change the installation dates. For this once in a lifetime purchase, I couldn’t be happier. Many thanks. Steve
    7 months ago
    Henderson Benjamin
    almost 3 years ago
