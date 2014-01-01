Your browser is out-of-date.

Edinburgh Contractor Ltd
Joiners in Edinburgh
Reviews (2)
Services

  • Carpentry Project Management
    • Address
    EH3 9PW Edinburgh
    United Kingdom
    +44-1312299725 www.edinburghcontractor.com

    Reviews

    kevin.mckie
    Iain project managed the installation of my new kitchen. From the kitchen design, Iain co-ordinated all aspects of the installation which included de-commissioning of the old kitchen, electric, plumbing, plastering and all the carpentry work within scope. At all times Iain was professional in all aspects and to my total satisfaction, so glad we engaged Iain to do the work .
    almost 8 years ago
    Project date: May 2014
    Victoria Maclellan
    Iain is a talented Carpenter who is passionate about his craft. Throughout all of my dealings with Iain he has proven himself to be of utmost character, extremely punctual, consistent and reliable. He has provided excellent work at a reasonable cost and has always been committed to completion of projects within a timely manner.
    almost 8 years ago
    Project date: February 2014
