Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Young Design
Furniture & Accessories in London
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Wave, Young Design Young Design Living roomSide tables & trays
    Wave, Young Design Young Design Living roomSide tables & trays
    Wave, Young Design Young Design Living roomSide tables & trays
    Wave
    Asia Chair, Young Design Young Design Dining roomChairs & benches
    Asia Chair, Young Design Young Design Dining roomChairs & benches
    Asia Chair, Young Design Young Design Dining roomChairs & benches
    +6
    Asia Chair

    Furniture Designer and Cabinet Maker.
    Bespoke fitted and free standing furniture, designed in house, and realised using the best quality materials. Solid wood and veneered pieces, lacquered and natural finishes. We have a series of products ready to order, tables, coffee tables, cabinets and chairs. We also make and install the highest quality kitchens and wardrobes, using the very best materials available, solid wood, steel, marble and stone, glass, Corian etc.

    Service areas
    • London and South East England
    • England
    • Italy
    • France
    • Germany
    • Europe
    Address
    12a Paveley Drive
    SW11 3TP London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7796492149 www.young-design.co.uk
      Add SEO element