Petherick, Urquhart &amp; Hunt Landscape Consultancy
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Uk
    Petherick, Urquhart and Hunt Landscape Consultancy is a design studio of garden designers, landscape architects and horticulturists with a new vision for landscape.  We pride ourselves on delivering excellence in all areas of a project from masterplanning and concept design, through specification and construction drawings, to the finest planting detail at final delivery including aftercare.  

    Services
    • Landscape and garden design
    • restoration of historic gardens and landscapes
    • Planning Applications
    • specification and tender management
    • project management for commercial
    • private and public clients
    • organic and biodynamic land conversion and consultancy
    Service areas
    • landscape architecture
    • landscape design
    • garden design
    • Gardens
    • Project Management
    • Somerset
    • UK
    Address
    The Old Print Works, Pithers Yard, High Street, Castle Cary, Somerset
    BA7 7NG Uk
    United Kingdom
    +44-1963351823 puandh.com
