Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Katherine Roper Landscape &amp; Garden Design
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Bristol
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Large Contemporary Garden, Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Country style garden
    Large Contemporary Garden, Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Country style garden
    Large Contemporary Garden, Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Modern garden
    +14
    Large Contemporary Garden
    Walled Garden, Bradford Upon Avon, Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Modern garden
    Walled Garden, Bradford Upon Avon, Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Modern garden
    Walled Garden, Bradford Upon Avon, Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Modern garden
    +6
    Walled Garden, Bradford Upon Avon
    Zen Inspired Garden, Bradley Stoke, Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Asian style garden
    Zen Inspired Garden, Bradley Stoke, Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Asian style garden
    Zen Inspired Garden, Bradley Stoke, Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Asian style garden
    +5
    Zen Inspired Garden, Bradley Stoke
    Country Garden, Chew Manga, Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Country style garden
    Country Garden, Chew Manga, Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Country style garden
    Country Garden, Chew Manga, Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Country style garden
    +2
    Country Garden, Chew Manga

    We offer Garden Design in the South West of England and London and Home Counties. Creating beautiful gardens, across the South of England, designer and owner should work closely and in partnership from day one.

    My creative and imaginative landscape and garden design approach, combined with a highly qualified and experienced landscape team, means that not only will you be happy with the result, you will also enjoy the rich and varied process along the way. I hope once you have viewed my portfolio and seen the quality of our work you will feel inspired to get in touch. I would love to help create a garden you will enjoy for years to come.

    Services
    Garden Design; Landscaping; Planting;
    Service areas
    • South West
    • Wales
    • London and the South
    • Bristol
    Address
    25 Backfields Lane
    BS2 8QW Bristol
    United Kingdom
    +44-7930565999 katherineroper.co.uk
      Add SEO element