UK Splashbacks
Kitchen & Bathroom Fittings in Kent
Reviews (6)
    • Orange Glass Kitchen Splash Back, UK Splashbacks UK Splashbacks KitchenAccessories & textiles
    Orange Glass Kitchen Splash Back
    Aqua Glass Kitchen Splash Back, UK Splashbacks UK Splashbacks KitchenAccessories & textiles
    Aqua Glass Kitchen Splash Back
    Glass Shower Splash Backs for Wet Room, UK Splashbacks UK Splashbacks BathroomBathtubs & showers
    Glass Shower Splash Backs for Wet Room, UK Splashbacks UK Splashbacks Modern bathroom
    Glass Shower Splash Backs for Wet Room

    UK Splashbacks are glass splash back specialists.

    We offer a full Template, Manufactue and Fit service with full guarantees and customer satisfaction.

    Also, read about our unique Free Home Visit service here (uksplashbacks.com). We will come to your home, office or showroom to show you colours and samples, offer design advice, explain processes and price accurately. Free of charge.

    Contact us now for more info, or to book your free home visit.

    Services
    Glass Kitchen Splash backs. Glass Bathroom Splash backs. Glass Worktops. Mirrors.
    Service areas
    • Kent
    • Greater London
    • London
    • Surrey
    • Essex
    • East Sussex
    • West Sussex
    • Hertfordshire
    • Berkshire
    Address
    Dean Farm, Dean Street
    ME15 0HT Kent
    United Kingdom
    +44-1622727697 uksplashbacks.com

    Reviews

    CRAGG66
    Absolutely fantastic company. Thanks to Luke and his team !! Over the moon with our kitchen splashbacks.
    over 1 year ago
    Ian Hartley
    Very professional, and quick clean installation.
    over 2 years ago
    Caroline Morris
    Have used them twice for 2 different glass splashbacks in commercial kitchens and very happy with service and end result. Will use again.
    about 2 years ago
