Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
DVG Stone
Tile, Stone & Worktops in London
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Welcome to DVG Stone

    We design and build bespoke, precision engineered, stone works for designers, architects and contractors. We help you by delivering your requirements on budget and on time so you can concentrate on your project as a whole and deliver excellent customer service. We're passionate about helping our partners improve their service to clients and therefore offer design and technical advice throughout the whole process.

    Services
    granite worktops, Silestone Worktops, and Fireplaces
    Service areas
    Central London.
    Address
    6 Dorchester Court
    sw1x 9se London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2072352996 www.dvgstone.com
      Add SEO element