Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
claire ireland
Artists & Artisans in London
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Saggar Beasts, claire ireland claire ireland Modern living room
    Saggar Beasts, claire ireland claire ireland Modern living room
    Saggar Beasts, claire ireland claire ireland Modern living room
    +6
    Saggar Beasts
    Spindles, claire ireland claire ireland Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    Spindles, claire ireland claire ireland Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    Spindles, claire ireland claire ireland Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    +4
    Spindles

    Claire Ireland has been creating her own work and exhibiting nationally and internationally since graduating from Camberwell College of Art in 1981. Her studio is at the London Museum of Water and Steam. She uses the creative atmosphere, facilities and special location to inspire her work.  She produces hand built sculptural ceramics using a variety of decorative and experimental firing techniques.  Claire divides her time between her creative studio work and teaching. She sells her work through galleries and specialised ceramic events such as Ceramic Art London. She also sells direct to clients and works to commission through her open studios and workshops. She is a professional member of the Society of Designer Craftsman and the Craft Potters Association. She has recently completed commissioned work for specific locations in private gardens and has completed an Artist in Residence at Pimlico Academy, a newly built secondary school in central London.

    Her specialist workshop programme includes smoke firing workshops at her studio, but also paper clay courses at West Dean College, West Sussex and drawing in clay the Ashmolean Museum, Oxford.  Full details on Claire's website.

    Services
    • individual hand built ceramics
    • Private Commissions
    • specialist short courses
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    Studio 5. London Museum of Water and Steam. Green Dragon Lane. Brentford. Middlesex
    TW8 0EN London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7902027970 www.claireirelandceramics.com
      Add SEO element