Claire Ireland has been creating her own work and exhibiting nationally and internationally since graduating from Camberwell College of Art in 1981. Her studio is at the London Museum of Water and Steam. She uses the creative atmosphere, facilities and special location to inspire her work. She produces hand built sculptural ceramics using a variety of decorative and experimental firing techniques. Claire divides her time between her creative studio work and teaching. She sells her work through galleries and specialised ceramic events such as Ceramic Art London. She also sells direct to clients and works to commission through her open studios and workshops. She is a professional member of the Society of Designer Craftsman and the Craft Potters Association. She has recently completed commissioned work for specific locations in private gardens and has completed an Artist in Residence at Pimlico Academy, a newly built secondary school in central London.

Her specialist workshop programme includes smoke firing workshops at her studio, but also paper clay courses at West Dean College, West Sussex and drawing in clay the Ashmolean Museum, Oxford. Full details on Claire's website.