Unfortunately, I can't say I would recommend them for blinds. We hired them to install double blinds in the bedroom (one blackout and one working as a drape) and blinds in the living room and kitchen. We have floor-to-ceiling windows with skirting boards on the side. Gerry went to measure everything and he never mentioned that the skirting board would be an issue. On the day of our installation, we had a huge surprise, the blinds didn’t fully close because they hit on the skirting board. We wrote an email explaining the situation and we got a response from them saying that this is how it is supposed to be and asking for the payment of the remaining amount. It seemed that they were more concerned with getting paid rather than fully completing the job. We wrote another email with pictures and Paula said she would call us in the next morning, so far we haven’t heard from them.
Even though Gerry was friendly and nice, we were quite disappointed because we were expecting a very professional approach. Now, we need to find a solution to fix a problem that could have been prevented.
Paula and Gerry did a fantastic job for in deciding the design for each room, the choice of fabrics and colours and they delivered on time and fitted everyhting perfecty and without fuss. A great team to work with.
It was fantastic working with Paula and Gerry of Wild Things Interiors. We had moved into a new house and needed to dress all of the windows. Paula helped me with every room and suggested what would work best for each window. We used a mixture of roller blinds (including motorised), curtains, Roman blinds and shutters.
Everything was measured perfectly and fitted within the specified time frame. Nothing was too much trouble and each part of the process was communicated well. It was fantastic working with a company that gives such a personal service.
I am extremely happy with the finished product and would not hestiate in recommending Wild Things Interiors for any job big or small.