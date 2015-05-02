Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Bebemoda
Kids & Nursery in London
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (6)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Kalon Studios Modern Furniture, Bebemoda Bebemoda Modern nursery/kids room
    Kalon Studios Modern Furniture, Bebemoda Bebemoda Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
    Kalon Studios Modern Furniture, Bebemoda Bebemoda Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
    +9
    Kalon Studios Modern Furniture

    Bebemoda is geared for the modern and creative parent.  We feel having children does not need to compromise ones passion for design. Bebemoda searches the world to bring you the coolest baby products from furniture to toys. We research and test our products to meet high standards of quality. We spend a lot of time making our site as user friendly and easy to navigate. Just browse our products in the comfort of your home and at a time convenient to you. The research has been done, the shipping is free. Now just enjoy!

    Services
    Free delivery
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    Regent Studios, Unit 112, 1 Thane Villas
    N7 7PH London
    United Kingdom
    +44-3451930689 www.bebemoda.co.uk

    Reviews

    Olivier Driessens
    Still closed one hour after official opening time
    6 months ago
    Adelina Raeva
    Great customer service !!! I love my Mutsy Igo! Highly recommended! Happy customer!
    about 6 years ago
    James Milne
    Lovely experience choosing the Mutsy Igo. Hadasa was endlessly patient as we asked countless questions and spent ages working out how to operate it and get comfortable with folding etc. Delivery was easily postponed to closer to our due date and when the time came it was delivered promptly - for which we were very grateful. Customer service throughout was impeccable and we are so happy with Bebemoda.
    over 4 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
      Add SEO element