Susie Hammond
Kitchen Planners in Penryn
    • I have been designing and supplying kitchens and bedrooms and other projects for over 15 years.  I work with an extremely talented team of experienced builders, plumbers, electricians, decorators and other crafsmen.  Together, we provide not only good quality kitchens and bedrooms to suit a wide range of budgets but we also have the experience to tackle complex renovation projects.  Most of the kitchens and bedrooms are made locally by a well-established family-run company in the South West but bespoke items are made by our own highly skilled craftsmen.

    Services
    Design only or design and supply and fit
    Service areas
    Penryn
    Address
    Kernick House
    TR10 9DG Penryn
    United Kingdom
    +44-7887502583 www.susiehammond.co.uk
