Betts interiors is a design team headed up by me – Gareth Betts. With over 13 years’ experience, I offer my clients a personal design service. I pride myself on my ability to truly understand the needs of the people I work with, turning their ideas into stylish homes that reflect the way they want to live. I am passionate about what I do, so take the time to build relationships with my clients. I care, listen and adapt to ensure that the design process is an enjoyable and worry-free experience. Everything is managed by me - from concept through to completion. Backed by a highly-experienced team of joiners, contractors and suppliers, I offer my customers a vast range of exclusive products and the full spectrum of design services ranging from advice on interior architecture through to the design of bespoke furniture.