BETTS INTERIORS
Interior Architects in Leeds
Reviews (0)
    • Betts interiors is a design team headed up by me – Gareth Betts. With over 13 years’ experience, I offer my clients a personal design service. I pride myself on my ability to truly understand the needs of the people I work with, turning their ideas into stylish homes that reflect the way they want to live. I am passionate about what I do, so take the time to build relationships with my clients. I care, listen and adapt to ensure that the design process is an enjoyable and worry-free experience. Everything is managed by me - from concept through to completion. Backed by a highly-experienced team of joiners, contractors and suppliers, I offer my customers a vast range of exclusive products and the full spectrum of design services ranging from advice on interior architecture through to the design of bespoke furniture.

    Services
    Interior Design
    Service areas
    UK Wide and Leeds
    Address
    NORTH VALE MILLS, WEST YORKSHIRE
    HD6 4DJ Leeds
    United Kingdom
    +44-1484500971 www.bettsinteriors.com
