AmoLouLou Ltd specialises in the manufacture of custom-made window treatments

We create beautiful bespoke hand sewn curtains, roman blinds, cushions, and many other items, all made to the highest quality. Based in central Berkshire, we work closely with interior designers and private clients for both residential and show homes in this county and further afield. We hold a large selection of exclusive fabric books and welcome any chosen fabric. We can supply tracks, poles and made-to-measure roller blinds.