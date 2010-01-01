The work of Joseph Thurrott Architects seeks to explore all the intrinsic possibilities that each project has to offer. We believe in a holistic approach that begins by asking the right questions to achieve sustainable low energy design solutions.
- Services
- Low-energy design to Passive House standards
- new build and renovation.
- Service areas
- Scotland and Edinburgh
- Company awards
- Finalist—2013 Scottish Homes Awards: Maryville Passive House.
- 2nd Prize Winner—100 Mile House Competition, Architecture Foundation of British Columbia, 2012: Zero Energy House.
- Shortlisted—2011 Herald Property Awards for One-off Homes: Maryville Passive House.
- Shortlisted— 2010 South Crescent Apartments International Design Competition: Saltcoats housing.
- Winner—2010 Highland Housing Fair (Scotland's Housing Expo) International Design Competition: Plot 19 house.
- Shortlisted—2008 “Tomorrow’s Lifestyle Home” Mail on Sunday British Homes Awards: Atrium House.
- Address
-
24a Drummond Place
eh36pn Edinburgh
United Kingdom
+44-7817517364 www.josephthurrottarchitects.com