Joseph Thurrott Architects
Architects in Edinburgh
Reviews
Projects

New project
    • Maryville Passive House, Joseph Thurrott Architects Joseph Thurrott Architects Modern houses
    Maryville Passive House, Joseph Thurrott Architects Joseph Thurrott Architects Modern houses
    Maryville Passive House, Joseph Thurrott Architects Joseph Thurrott Architects Modern living room
    +4
    Maryville Passive House

    The work of Joseph Thurrott Architects seeks to explore all the intrinsic possibilities that each project has to offer.  We believe in a holistic approach that begins by asking the right questions to achieve sustainable low energy design solutions.

    Services
    • Low-energy design to Passive House standards
    • new build and renovation.
    Service areas
    Scotland and Edinburgh
    Company awards
    • Finalist—2013 Scottish Homes Awards: Maryville Passive House.
    • 2nd Prize Winner—100 Mile House Competition, Architecture Foundation of British Columbia, 2012: Zero Energy House. 
    • Shortlisted—2011 Herald Property Awards for One-off Homes: Maryville Passive House.
    • Shortlisted— 2010 South Crescent Apartments International Design Competition: Saltcoats housing.
    • Winner—2010 Highland Housing Fair (Scotland's Housing Expo) International Design Competition: Plot 19 house.
    • Shortlisted—2008 “Tomorrow’s Lifestyle Home” Mail on Sunday British Homes Awards: Atrium House.
    Address
    24a Drummond Place
    eh36pn Edinburgh
    United Kingdom
    +44-7817517364 www.josephthurrottarchitects.com
