Childrens Funky Furniture
Kids & Nursery in Warwick
    Gautier Piccadilly Circus Themed Bed

    Childrens Funky Furniture is dedicated to presenting high quality and imaginative nursery and children's furniture items. Each product is designed to inspire children of all ages and provide them with a fun, safe and rewarding experience.

    With a product range that includes an extensive array of  nursery and children's furniture, Childrens Funky Furniture has a strong reputation for offering parents great value whilst providing children with creative pieces to inspire them. 

    Our large range of award winning furniture offers inspiration for you to create rooms that will give your children the ideal environment to grow up in. Our products will help you to create a perfect space for learning, space for play and space for sleep as well as ideas for you to accessorise. Whether a large or small space you will be able to choose from us to achieve this.

    Services
    • nursery
    • Children's Furniture
    • accessories
    • storage
    • Children's Outdoor
    Service areas
    • United Kingdom
    • West Midlands
    • Warwick
    • BIRMINGHAM
    • Greater London
    Company awards
    Trusted Shop
    Address
    5 Honington Close
    CV35 7Sw Warwick
    United Kingdom
    +44-1926493508 www.childrensfunkyfurniture.com
