Atkinsons Fencing Ltd
Fencing & Gates in Castleford
    Atkinsons fencing has been manufacturing timber fencing panels and garden timber products for over 50 years. Garden fencing is just a part of the range of products we offer. We stock a huge range of decking boards and decking joists along with timber posts, concrete posts, deluxe posts, gates and drive gates, kids play equipment, log cabins, summerhouses, sheds and garden buildings to name a few. Timber fence panels come in many styles including, heavy duty fence, larch lap fence, double lap fence, paling fence and a range of deluxe fencing panels all with matching timber gates. Fencing panels can be made to any size along with the timber gates. 

    We offer a nationwide delivery service for all your garden fencing and decking requirements, and deliver to many local areas quickly including, Castleford, Pontefract, Ackworth, Featherstone, Wakefield, Leeds, Selby, York, Wetherby, Harrogate, Allerton Bywater, Bradford, Huddersfield and many more. All our fencing panels are tanalised for a longer life, the timber used in our fence panels is all top quality and responsibly sourced. We also offer a full fencing fitting service and carry out work to the highest standards and a FREE survey..

    Services
    • fencing
    • decking
    • Sheds
    • Log Cabins
    • Summerhouses
    • Fencing Timber
    • pergolas
    Service areas
    Yorkshire, & all across the UK, and Castleford
    Address
    Green Lane, Cutsyke
    WF10 5JL Castleford
    United Kingdom
    +44-1977550441 www.atkinsonsfencing.co.uk/index

    Reviews

    shire10
    I've been in contact with Atkinsons fencing over the past few days regarding some new panels. They have been very helpful and professional throughout. Highly recommended!
    3 months ago
    Kelv Thomas
    Delivered my double sided paling fencing on time had to trim the sides to fit into the slots of my original fence. No capping fitted on top of panels. Never seen that before phoned to be fobbed off saying not fitted as standard. Very disappointed with the product will definitely not recommend as fitted in brochure.
    2 months ago
    RJP
    New fence delivered this morning. One delivery guy didn’t speak. The other said a total of eight words to me, none of which were ‘thank you’, ‘good morning’ or any other friendly words… They brought the panels to the front of the house instead of the back then refused to move the few that were already off loaded and weren’t interested in delivering the remaining ones to the correct entrance. I can’t believe that people who work in customer facing roles can get away with being as ignorant and unhelpful as this guy. He doesn’t deserve to have his job. Absolutely awful. I rang the branch and in fairness the girl apologised on his behalf. The fact remains however that I’ve got a new fence stacked at the front, insecure abs for all to see. Shame on the delivery guy - I suggest Atkinsons send him on some customer service / customer awareness courses before he damages the company’s reputation any further. I’ll leave a good review for the Hunslet branch who I ordered from - they were great.
    2 months ago
    Show all 22 reviews
