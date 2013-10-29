Experts in building façade restoration, refurbishment and specialist cleaning.
Barwin specialise in the delivery of a wide range of services in the fields of restoration, repairs, decorating and cleaning of the external building facades, structures and monuments. Since our inception over 30 years ago, we have deservedly gained a reputation for integrity and the superb quality of our work. We have built many strong relationships with our clients through an intelligent, hands-on approach and flexibility in delivering complex projects to meet their needs. Our in-house team has utilised the full range of modern methods to combat any problem area requiring repair, decorating or restoration to both Grade I & II listed or historic buildings, working alongside English Heritage, and contemporary projects.
- Services
- External restoration and structural refurbishment
- Stone and brick restoration
- Concrete repairs and protection
- Structural waterproofing
- Specialist rendering systems
- External decoration
- Structural repairs
- Building facade and monument cleaning
- decorating
- Stone and brick cleaning
- TORC and DOFF system cleaning
- Coatings and graffiti removal
- Anti-graffiti coatings
- Bronze cleaning and restoration
