Barwin
Other Businesses in Greater London
Reviews (5)
    Madame Tussauds, Marylebone Road, London
    Buckingham Gates, London, SW1

    Experts in building façade restoration, refurbishment and specialist cleaning.

    Barwin specialise in the delivery of a wide range of services in the fields of restoration, repairs, decorating and cleaning of the external building facades, structures and monuments. Since our inception over 30 years ago, we have deservedly gained a reputation for integrity and the superb quality of our work. We have built many strong relationships with our clients through an intelligent, hands-on approach and flexibility in delivering complex projects to meet their needs. Our in-house team has utilised the full range of modern methods to combat any problem area requiring repair, decorating or restoration to both Grade I & II listed or historic buildings, working alongside English Heritage, and contemporary projects.

    Services
    • External restoration and structural refurbishment
    • Stone and brick restoration
    • Concrete repairs and protection
    • Structural waterproofing
    • Specialist rendering systems
    • External decoration
    • Structural repairs
    • Building facade and monument cleaning
    • decorating
    • Stone and brick cleaning
    • TORC and DOFF system cleaning
    • Coatings and graffiti removal
    • Anti-graffiti coatings
    • Bronze cleaning and restoration
    Service areas
    • Greater London Area
    • London and South East England
    Address
    Unit 2, Saxon House, Upminster Trading Park, Warley Street, Upminster, Essex
    RM14 3PJ Greater London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2083457900 www.barwin.co.uk
    Legal disclosure

    Barwin is a trading name of the Barwin group of companies registered in England & Wales.

    The Barwin group of companies include: Barwin Property Services Limited - No.02004190; Barwin Cleaning Contractors Ltd - No.1873590, Barwin Decorating Limited - No.09350573 and Barwin Holdings Limited - No. 06478549. Registered office: 167 Turners Hill, Cheshunt, Herts, EN8 9B.


    Reviews

    barwin are a very gd company carried out beautiful restoarion work on my property in southwark. will defiantly be contacting for my other properties. great customer service to!
    almost 2 years ago
