Fig1.co.uk
Furniture & Accessories in Bristol
Reviews
    • Services
    Retail
    Service areas
    United Kingdom and Bristol
    Address
    51 St Lukes Road
    BS3 4RX Bristol
    United Kingdom
    +44-1173308167 www.fig1.co.uk

    Joe Mallory-Skinner
    Great range and really friendly, helpful staff! Great to have a shop like this in the area
    about 5 years ago
    Kate Fletcher
    I've been a regular user of the local Totterdown branch of Fig 1 for years - always handy when I need a gift and there's something for everyone! So I'm delighted to discover they've opened a new branch down in Wapping Wharf. It's absolutely stunning!
    over 5 years ago
    Sara Sowah
    What a lovely shop! An Aladdin's cave packed full of pickupable delights. There's a great range of cards, gifts and some really lovely kitchen/homewares. There's arts and craft from locals plus some really nice Fair Trade jewellery and kids stuff. LUSH! I love it. There's also a website (with loads of great deals) so I can do my shopping at home and pick it up in store. It's a real find.
    over 8 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
