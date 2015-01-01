Your browser is out-of-date.

Robert Hughes Garden Design
Landscape Architects in Knutsford
Reviews (10)
    • Stockport Deck in the woods, Robert Hughes Garden Design Robert Hughes Garden Design Modern garden
    Stockport Deck in the woods
    Art Deco Garden
    A Contemporary Terrace Garden
    A contemporary industrial garden
    A small minimalist garden
    Office Box

    A creative, forward thinking garden designer specialising in contemporary garden makeovers serving Cheshire, Manchester and the North west including Liverpool, North Wales, Derbyshire, Staffordshire and beyond

    Services
    • garden design
    • landscape design
    • planting design
    • project management
    Service areas
    • Cheshire
    • Manchester
    • Liverpool
    • Derbyshire
    • Staffordshire
    • North Wales
    • Yorkshire
    • Lancashire
    • knutsford
    Company awards
    3 x RHS Silver gilt medals
    Address
    7 Ash Grove
    WA16 8BB Knutsford
    United Kingdom
    +44-1565621304 www.roberthughesgardendesign.co.uk

    Reviews

    k-norris
    I highly recommend Rob and his team if you are considering a garden redesign.  His ideas are amazing .  The 'midnight party garden' pictures on here are ours.  Still amazed at how good it looks. Has also just finished the redesign on our front garden (Feb 2015) which we are also very impressed with. Rob, Will and Mark are very friendly, professional and talented. Just a shame we have run out of anymore land for them to do :).
    about 7 years ago
    Project date: July 2014
    Tim McGarry Tim McGarry
    We used Rob as our designer and project manager to build a garden for us in the new property we moved into. From start to finish he was excellent and I cannot recommend him highly enough. Great ideas, listened to what we wanted, liaised very professionally with the builders. We also asked him for a plant plan and planting service and this was terrific. I would be very happy to talk to anyone about the work Rob carried out for us. Tim Mcgarry.
    over 5 years ago
    Project date: May 2016
    Nigel Jenkins
    Rob has a gift for design and interpreted what we were looking for, combined with his own ideas and came up with three options. We were very happy with the chosen design and very satisfied with the quality of the drawings and Robs efforts to fulfil our brief. Robs suggested contractor did a fantatsic job in building the design. We are delighted with our completed garden.
    5 months ago
    Show all 10 reviews
