Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Strong Point Property Ltd
Restoration & Renovation in Glasgow
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Demolition & Build, Strong Point Property Ltd Strong Point Property Ltd
    Demolition & Build, Strong Point Property Ltd Strong Point Property Ltd
    Demolition & Build, Strong Point Property Ltd Strong Point Property Ltd
    +15
    Demolition & Build

    Over the years we have built an excellent reputation for providing cost effective trade solutions to businesses & homeowners all over Glasgow, Renfrewshire & surrounding. The company are highly recommended, award winning, approved contractors. Contact us for anything from small jobs to wall knockthroughs, RSJ installs, extensions, regular planned & unplanned maintenance, full property refurbishments & full property development projects. Strong Point have the skilled employees & the business has vast connections too multiple property companies & we can cater for all domestic/commercial insurance adjustments & work.

    We are also leading a vast reliable national network of similar minded individuals to call upon if required for select specialist trade services

    Services
    • Property/Building Maintenance
    • Refurbishment & Development
    Service areas
    • Glasgow
    • Renfrewshire
    • East Renfrewshire
    • Inverclyde
    • Dumbartonshire
    • Lanarkshire
    Company awards
    Dulux Select & Consultants, Houzz.co.uk Approved Contractor/Consultants, Glasgow & Renfrewshire Council consultants/Approved Contractors
    Address
    Leander Crescent
    PA4 0XB Glasgow
    United Kingdom
    +44-8000936859 www.Strongpointproperty.com
      Add SEO element