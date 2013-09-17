Over the years we have built an excellent reputation for providing cost effective trade solutions to businesses & homeowners all over Glasgow, Renfrewshire & surrounding. The company are highly recommended, award winning, approved contractors. Contact us for anything from small jobs to wall knockthroughs, RSJ installs, extensions, regular planned & unplanned maintenance, full property refurbishments & full property development projects. Strong Point have the skilled employees & the business has vast connections too multiple property companies & we can cater for all domestic/commercial insurance adjustments & work.
We are also leading a vast reliable national network of similar minded individuals to call upon if required for select specialist trade services
- Services
- Property/Building Maintenance
- Refurbishment & Development
- Service areas
- Glasgow
- Renfrewshire
- East Renfrewshire
- Inverclyde
- Dumbartonshire
- Lanarkshire
- Company awards
- Dulux Select & Consultants, Houzz.co.uk Approved Contractor/Consultants, Glasgow & Renfrewshire Council consultants/Approved Contractors
- Address
-
Leander Crescent
PA4 0XB Glasgow
United Kingdom
+44-8000936859 www.Strongpointproperty.com