shapeNdrape
Lighting in Mendlesham
    • We were looking for a less formal lampshade and decided to reflect the draping arrangement of curtains at a window. With the natural folds shaping the light organically depending upon the fabric chosen.

    The result is the the shanpeNdrape system which has the additional benefit of being simplicity itself to change out the drape as the the mood takes you, the seasons change or your need to spring clean.   

    We are a British micro company based in Suffolk at the Stackyard Nursery in Mendlesham with plans to develop this product so please let us have your thoughts

    Service areas
    Mendlesham
    Address
    Stackyard Nursery, Old Station Road
    IP14 5RS Mendlesham
    United Kingdom
    +44-1449768078 www.shapendrape.com
