We were looking for a less formal lampshade and decided to reflect the draping arrangement of curtains at a window. With the natural folds shaping the light organically depending upon the fabric chosen.

The result is the the shanpeNdrape system which has the additional benefit of being simplicity itself to change out the drape as the the mood takes you, the seasons change or your need to spring clean.

We are a British micro company based in Suffolk at the Stackyard Nursery in Mendlesham with plans to develop this product so please let us have your thoughts