City Lofts London
Home Builders in London
Reviews (1)
Projects

    Loft Conversion in Highbury, London
    Loft Conversion in Mapesbury Park, London
    Loft Conversion in Chevening Road, London
    Loft Conversion in Moore Park, Pinner
    Loft Conversion in Queens Park, London
    Loft Conversion In Fulham, London
    A Loft Conversion by City Lofts London will Provide You with the Space You Need

    We are one of London’s leading loft conversion specialists with many years’ experience in converting attic space in to functional and enjoyable rooms. We are raising the standard you can expect from the conversion industry. City Lofts are multi award winning nominated experts in the field of loft conversions and we pride ourselves in offering the very best service. We are always striving to provide our customers with better service combined with quality products and an unbeatable finish every time. This is delivered with our unique Building System – the best practice, expertise and master craftsmanship collected over 27 years of building experience, delivering you a predictably marvelous loft conversion for your home. Call the City Lofts team now about taking your home to another level with a premier loft conversion – Tel 0845 519 4321

    Services
    Loft Conversion. Roof Conversion. Attic Conversion
    Service areas
    London and Greater London
    Address
    42 LYTTON ROAD
    EN5 5BY London
    United Kingdom
    +44-8455194321 www.cityloftslondon.com

    Reviews

    amit sidhar
    We decided to extend into our loft earlier this year in order to generate more space in our property. Having spoken with a few companies to obtain quotes, CityLofts were by far the best. From the initial consultation, they had a full understanding of our requirements and were happy to take on the project. The quote given to us was reasonable, to our budget and was very clear and concise with no hidden or extra costs. CityLofts undertook all preparation and local planning and once permission was granted work was quickly underway. The team are thorough, efficient and very professional. The loft was built in quick time and has turned out better than what we expected and we are now enjoying all the extra space we now have. I cannot praise the team at CityLofts enough and would highly recommend them to anyone. It’s the attention to detail given by the team that made all the difference. From the initial consultation with Deepak, the planning with Charlie and then the build with Kully. The guys made sure everything was done to my requirements. Top marks! Thank you guys!
    over 3 years ago
