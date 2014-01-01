Launched in 2014, Little Donkin is a wooden toy brand based in London. The launch range of toys – a rocking horse, a trike and a wheelbarrow – are all made by hand in our Brixton workshop using a combination of ethically sourced English ash and European birch plywood.

Traditional wood joints make the toys uniquely sturdy in today’s flatpack world – no self-assembly required by you. The vibrant Little Donkin colours come from natural paints made in Devon. All of our toys are personalisable with a name or initials. All of our toys have passed rigorous safety testing and comply with the relevant CE regulation.