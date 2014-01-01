Your browser is out-of-date.

Little Donkin
Kids & Nursery in London
Reviews (0)
    • Launched in 2014, Little Donkin is a wooden toy brand based in London. The launch range of toys – a rocking horse, a trike and a wheelbarrow – are all made by hand in our Brixton workshop using a combination of ethically sourced English ash and European birch plywood.
    Traditional wood joints make the toys uniquely sturdy in today’s flatpack world – no self-assembly required by you. The vibrant Little Donkin colours come from natural paints made in Devon. All of our toys are personalisable with a name or initials. All of our toys have passed rigorous safety testing and comply with the relevant CE regulation.

    Services
    Handmade Wooden Toys
    Service areas
    Mainland Britain and London
    Address
    38
    SW2 4BN London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2086789455 www.littledonkin.com
