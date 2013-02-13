Your browser is out-of-date.

Rothwell James
Bathroom Designers in Aylesbury
    Kitchen & Bathroom Installations

    Domestic Plumbing General Building Projects Welcome to Rothwell James Specialising in kitchen and bathroom installations, we offer a professional and fully insured service, covering a variety of renovation and new-build work to Buckinghamshire and the surrounding areas. We don’t just install kitchens and bathrooms; we help to bring your ideas to life, ensuring the home of your dreams becomes your reality. We spend time project managing the process from start to finish, agreeing time schedules and keeping you informed of everything along the way. Rothwell James are not limited to kitchen and bathroom installations.

    Working with qualified professionals
    on a daily basis also enables us to help with: • Gas • Electrical • Bricklaying • Plumbing • Plastering • Tiling • Painting & Decorating Every one of our customers can expect a polite, efficient and honest service and a high standard of workmanship on every job. For your peace of mind, all team members are CRB checked professionals and what’s more, we always leave your home tidy at the end of each day and project, leaving you to enjoy your home.

    Services
    • Bathroom installations
    • Kitchen installations
    • Painting & decorating
    • Gas work
    • Electrical
    • Plastering & Tiling
    Service areas
    Aylesbury +30 miles
    Address
    11 Bodiam Close
    HP21 9UQ Aylesbury
    United Kingdom
    +44-7956818248 www.rothwelljames.co.uk

    Reviews

    Sinesh Doshi
    Professional and timely work. Fitted new kitchen and bathroom. Also removed saniflow system and fitted in a new soil pipe. Have asked Rothwell and his team to come back to do more work later this year. Would definitely recommend. Thanks again!
    18 days ago
    Sandra Borns
    Rothwell James fitted a new bathroom for us. They did a fantastic job and we would thoroughly recommend them.
    4 months ago
    Matt Pluckrose
    What a great company ! Ameet offered great advice and helped guide us through the kitchen buying process - absolutely faultless experience and am already planning future work with him - brilliant company / service
    8 months ago
