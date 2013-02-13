Kitchen & Bathroom Installations

Domestic Plumbing General Building Projects Welcome to Rothwell James Specialising in kitchen and bathroom installations, we offer a professional and fully insured service, covering a variety of renovation and new-build work to Buckinghamshire and the surrounding areas. We don’t just install kitchens and bathrooms; we help to bring your ideas to life, ensuring the home of your dreams becomes your reality. We spend time project managing the process from start to finish, agreeing time schedules and keeping you informed of everything along the way. Rothwell James are not limited to kitchen and bathroom installations.

Working with qualified professionals

on a daily basis also enables us to help with: • Gas • Electrical • Bricklaying • Plumbing • Plastering • Tiling • Painting & Decorating Every one of our customers can expect a polite, efficient and honest service and a high standard of workmanship on every job. For your peace of mind, all team members are CRB checked professionals and what’s more, we always leave your home tidy at the end of each day and project, leaving you to enjoy your home.