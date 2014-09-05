Your browser is out-of-date.

RetroLicious Ltd
Furniture & Accessories in Radcliffe
    We live and breathe cool, original mid-century furniture, we are addicts and not ashamed to admit it!

    Over many years, we have built an enviable reputation for sourcing stunning original, designer furniture from the 50s 60s and 70's. If you fancy styling a home or business with cool Danish, British or Skandi statement pieces, we are your people.

    Here's a few of the renowned design names we stock:

    G Plan / E Gomme

    McIntosh of Kirkaldy

    Stonehill

    Meredew

    Archie Shine / Robert Heritage

    Kofod Larson

    Dyrlund

    Thomas French & Sons

    Feel free to drop us a message, we ship worldwide.

    Services
    Interior furniture Supply Interior Design
    Service areas
    • We ship Worldwide Japan Usa australia New Zealand Italy Spain and Europe Germany Belfast & Northern Ireland France Belgium Holland Denmark
    • Radcliffe
    Address
    D6 Europa Trading Estate
    M26 1GG Radcliffe
    United Kingdom
    +44-1612229090 www.retrolicious.co.uk

    Reviews

    Marc Smith
    As the previous poster states Steve and Jae (Mr Steven Mark Holt and Mr John 'Jae' Robert Ellis) have moved to Gran Canaria but they own the The English Bakery Co in Maspalomas not the British Bakery co Hope this helps people contact the infamous duo
    over 3 years ago
    Paul Hartley
    I am experiencing the same sort of difficulties as the reviewers have posted below. I ordered and paid for a wardrobe in august and now we can't raise a response having issued many emails and left voice messages on a seemingly unmonitored machine seeking some sort of explanation. I am concerned about my order and my money to be honest. Hopefully someone will read this and get in touch! paul No news after 12 months and no refund. Just instructed my lawyers to spend as much time as they need to get this addressed In my favour. Paul
    almost 3 years ago
    Pam K
    I bought a media unit from RetroLicious in July. I found the sales team helpful, communicative and friendly. Once I had paid for the unit, it took several days for me to hear from the delivery team and the delivery itself took longer than average to arrange. Unfortunately due to a miscommunication, I wasn't there to meet the courier on the original date scheduled, adding to the overall delivery time. However, RetroLicious were very understanding and helped to rearrange the delivery for a Saturday, when I could definitely be home, and at no extra cost - which I really appreciated. The media unit is now in my lounge and it's beautiful - I am very happy with the quality and finish of the item. I would certainly consider buying from RetroLicious again in future!
    almost 6 years ago
