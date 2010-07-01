Caseyfierro architects are a small architectural design practice. We like to develop designs without preconceptions, always responding to particular solutions of site, the clients brief and given constraints and budget. We are always existed by new projects small or large. The practice has worked in urban and rural settings with clients in many sectors, social housing, entertainment, commercial, church, artists and private individuals. Michael Casey & Victoria Fierro established the practice in April 2006 in North London. Michaels had previously worked as associate director at Herzog & de Meuron for 11 years. During this time he was a member of the management team of the practice responsible for the design and execution of projects in the UK.