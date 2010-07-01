Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Caseyfierro Architects
Architects in N19 5jt
Overview 6Projects (6) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • South London Office , Caseyfierro Architects Caseyfierro Architects Study/officeCupboards & shelving
    South London Office , Caseyfierro Architects Caseyfierro Architects Modern bars & clubs
    South London Office , Caseyfierro Architects Caseyfierro Architects Modern bars & clubs
    South London Office
    North London House Extension, Caseyfierro Architects Caseyfierro Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    North London House Extension, Caseyfierro Architects Caseyfierro Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    North London House Extension, Caseyfierro Architects Caseyfierro Architects Modern media room
    +10
    North London House Extension
    Anish Kapoor Studio, Caseyfierro Architects Caseyfierro Architects Modern study/office
    Anish Kapoor Studio, Caseyfierro Architects Caseyfierro Architects Modern houses
    Anish Kapoor Studio, Caseyfierro Architects Caseyfierro Architects Modern houses
    +8
    Anish Kapoor Studio
    Suburban House Extension North London, Caseyfierro Architects Caseyfierro Architects Scandinavian style dining room
    Suburban House Extension North London, Caseyfierro Architects Caseyfierro Architects Modern dining room
    Suburban House Extension North London, Caseyfierro Architects Caseyfierro Architects Scandinavian style kitchen
    +8
    Suburban House Extension North London
    FAMILY HOUSE Extension, Caseyfierro Architects Caseyfierro Architects Modern windows & doors
    FAMILY HOUSE Extension, Caseyfierro Architects Caseyfierro Architects Modern dining room
    FAMILY HOUSE Extension, Caseyfierro Architects Caseyfierro Architects Modern dining room
    +7
    FAMILY HOUSE Extension
    Jasper Morrison Design Office and Studio - London, Caseyfierro Architects Caseyfierro Architects Scandinavian style living room
    Jasper Morrison Design Office and Studio - London, Caseyfierro Architects Caseyfierro Architects Modern bars & clubs
    Jasper Morrison Design Office and Studio - London, Caseyfierro Architects Caseyfierro Architects Modern bars & clubs
    +18
    Jasper Morrison Design Office and Studio - London

    Caseyfierro architects are a small architectural design practice. We like to develop designs without preconceptions, always responding to particular solutions of site, the clients brief and given constraints and budget. We are always existed by new projects small or large. The practice has worked in urban and rural settings with clients in many sectors, social housing, entertainment, commercial, church, artists and private individuals. Michael Casey & Victoria Fierro established the practice in April 2006  in North London.  Michaels had previously worked as associate director at Herzog & de Meuron for 11 years. During this time he was a member of the management team of the practice responsible for the design and execution of projects in the UK.

    Services
    • architectural design
    • Planning
    • landscape architecture
    • master planning
    • Interior Design
    • development
    Service areas
    • Architecture
    • landscape architecture
    • garden architecture
    • Architect
    • N19 5JT
    Address
    Studio 36, Bickerton House, 25-27 Bickerton Road
    London N19 5jt
    United Kingdom
    +44-2072726005 www.caseyfierro.com
      Add SEO element