Ben Herzog Architect, PC would love to hear about your project and help you create the best results possible with spaces designed specifically for the needs of you and your family.

Whether you plan to gut renovate a townhouse, maximize the efficiency of your apartment or open your living space to the outdoors, BHA can help.

Each client brings different goals, priorities and budgets to a project. We believe that the architect’s role is not to dominate the process, but rather to guide it to completion with the client’s top priorities in mind. This successful collaboration between client and architect will result in gracious, efficient and comfortable spaces in which to live and work.

BHA offers full services for our clients from pre-design through the completion of construction. We specialize in residential renovations, additions and new construction as well as commercial and office build-outs.

BHA is just as comfortable restoring historic homes as creating modern, sleek spaces. We will work directly with developers, owner’s representatives and end-users.