Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Ben Herzog Architect
Architects in Brooklyn, Ny
Overview 7Projects (7) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Brooklyn Townhouse, Ben Herzog Architect Ben Herzog Architect Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
    Brooklyn Townhouse, Ben Herzog Architect Ben Herzog Architect Classic style living room
    Brooklyn Townhouse, Ben Herzog Architect Ben Herzog Architect Classic style bathroom
    +16
    Brooklyn Townhouse
    Park Slope Brownstone 3, Ben Herzog Architect Ben Herzog Architect Colonial style kitchen
    Park Slope Brownstone 3, Ben Herzog Architect Ben Herzog Architect Colonial style kitchen
    Park Slope Brownstone 3, Ben Herzog Architect Ben Herzog Architect Colonial style kitchen
    +12
    Park Slope Brownstone 3
    Brooklyn Heights Addition, Ben Herzog Architect Ben Herzog Architect Colonial style balcony, veranda & terrace
    Brooklyn Heights Addition, Ben Herzog Architect Ben Herzog Architect Colonial style bedroom
    Brooklyn Heights Addition, Ben Herzog Architect Ben Herzog Architect Colonial style living room
    +12
    Brooklyn Heights Addition
    Park Slope Brownstone, Ben Herzog Architect Ben Herzog Architect Colonial style kitchen
    Park Slope Brownstone, Ben Herzog Architect Ben Herzog Architect Colonial style kitchen
    Park Slope Brownstone, Ben Herzog Architect Ben Herzog Architect Colonial style kitchen
    +11
    Park Slope Brownstone
    South Slope Penthouse Addition, Ben Herzog Architect Ben Herzog Architect
    South Slope Penthouse Addition, Ben Herzog Architect Ben Herzog Architect
    South Slope Penthouse Addition, Ben Herzog Architect Ben Herzog Architect
    +7
    South Slope Penthouse Addition
    Park Slope Brownstone 2, Ben Herzog Architect Ben Herzog Architect
    Park Slope Brownstone 2, Ben Herzog Architect Ben Herzog Architect
    Park Slope Brownstone 2, Ben Herzog Architect Ben Herzog Architect
    +14
    Park Slope Brownstone 2
    Show all 7 projects

    Ben Herzog Architect, PC would love to hear about your project and help you create the best results possible with spaces designed specifically for the needs of you and your family. 

    Whether you plan to gut renovate a townhouse, maximize the efficiency of your apartment or open your living space to the outdoors, BHA can help. 

    Each client brings different goals, priorities and budgets to a project. We believe that the architect’s role is not to dominate the process, but rather to guide it to completion with the client’s top priorities in mind. This successful collaboration between client and architect will result in gracious, efficient and comfortable spaces in which to live and work. 

    BHA offers full services for our clients from pre-design through the completion of construction. We specialize in residential renovations, additions and new construction as well as commercial and office build-outs. 

    BHA is just as comfortable restoring historic homes as creating modern, sleek spaces. We will work directly with developers, owner’s representatives and end-users.

    Services
    We are a full service architecture firm and work closely with our clients on all phases of a project from schematic design all the way through construction administration.
    Service areas
    • Brooklyn,NY
    • Brooklyn
    • manhattan
    • New York
    • NY USA
    Address
    247 Prospect Avenue, #2
    11215 Brooklyn, Ny
    United States
    +1-3474105860 www.herzogarch.com

    Reviews

    Alex Rader
    over 4 years ago
      Add SEO element