Andrassy Living
Furniture & Accessories in Winchester
Reviews (1)
    Andrassy Living is an online store with one aim - to bring you beautiful and unique home accessories that stand out from the crowd, coupled with first class customer service.  They hand pick each and every product, making sure that it's both beautiful and practical, plus their cohesive collection is constantly evolving, with new pieces being introduced all the time which is why their customers revisit them again and again.

    They believe that how a home looks and feels can have a powerful effect on our happiness and that every element you bring into your home makes a real difference.  Their products are sourced from all over the world but the collection has a definite Nordic feel, featuring textiles, ceramics, glassware and decorative items in muted tones with soothing pops of colour.  They’re all about understated elegance and especially favour products using natural materials & finishes that will improve with age.

    So, for great shopping, interiors inspiration or just to spend a few minutes with a cup of tea enjoying their entertaining blog, visit www.andrassyliving.co.uk

    Services
    Online Retail
    Service areas
    All across the UK and Winchester
    Address
    Westcott House, Woodmancott
    SO21 3BN Winchester
    United Kingdom
    +44-7769691202 www.andrassyliving.co.uk

    Reviews

    David Andrassy
    Fabulous shop all found on line. Good quality house hold goods which make great presents. All nicely package and sent where ever you want.
    over 2 years ago
