Kate Usher Studio
Paint & Wall Coverings in Newcastle Gateshead
    Stately Home Wallpaper
    Children's Wallpaper Collection
    Compare The Market Boardroom

    Bespoke Wallcoverings for the both commercial and residential spaces, we also offer a small and select range of 'off the shelf' designs on luxury grade wallpaper. We are currently creating bespoke design for a wide variety of projects and clients around the world ranging from a new bakery in Dubai to a baby's nursery in the Cotswolds, UK. 

    Services
    • bespoke surface design
    • bespoke wallpaper design
    Service areas
    • UK
    • Germany
    • France
    • Spain
    • Netherlands
    • Europe
    • australia
    • Japan
    • USA
    • Canada
    • UAE
    • New Zealand
    • Newcastle Gateshead
    Address
    20 Ventnor Gardens
    NE9 6EA Newcastle Gateshead
    United Kingdom
    +44-7446004449 www.kateusher.co.uk
