Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
DDWH Architects
Architects in London
Overview 7Projects (7) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • North London house refurbishment, DDWH Architects DDWH Architects Modern kitchen
    North London house refurbishment, DDWH Architects DDWH Architects Modern kitchen
    North London house refurbishment, DDWH Architects DDWH Architects Modern kitchen
    North London house refurbishment
    Family Home North London, DDWH Architects DDWH Architects Modern kitchen
    Family Home North London, DDWH Architects DDWH Architects Modern kitchen
    Family Home North London, DDWH Architects DDWH Architects Modern nursery/kids room
    +1
    Family Home North London
    Hampstead Penthouse, DDWH Architects DDWH Architects Minimalist bedroom
    Hampstead Penthouse, DDWH Architects DDWH Architects Minimalist living room
    Hampstead Penthouse, DDWH Architects DDWH Architects Minimalist bathroom
    +2
    Hampstead Penthouse
    Kensington Penthouses, DDWH Architects DDWH Architects Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
    Kensington Penthouses, DDWH Architects DDWH Architects Minimalist living room
    Kensington Penthouses, DDWH Architects DDWH Architects Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
    +5
    Kensington Penthouses
    Hampstead Family Home, London, DDWH Architects DDWH Architects Modern living room
    Hampstead Family Home, London, DDWH Architects DDWH Architects Modern living room
    Hampstead Family Home, London, DDWH Architects DDWH Architects Modern living room
    +9
    Hampstead Family Home, London
    St Johns Wood Family Home, London, DDWH Architects DDWH Architects Minimalist houses
    St Johns Wood Family Home, London, DDWH Architects DDWH Architects Minimalist living room
    St Johns Wood Family Home, London, DDWH Architects DDWH Architects Minimalist living room
    +6
    St Johns Wood Family Home, London
    Show all 7 projects

    Residential Design Architects

    Experienced architects in bespoke projects for private clients, involving high quality specification.

    Established in 2008, the practice provides a wide range of architectural services including feasibility studies and master planning, mixed use residential/retail/commercial, high specification residential new builds, renovations and extensions, as well as interior design.

    DDWH Architects have wide experience across a variety of project sectors and scales, acquired in a commercial environment. Drawing on a knowledge and experience that embraces every aspect of a building’s design, construction and performance, we combine design flair with pragmatics to deliver buildings which are functionally efficient as well as uniquely tailored to their context and the needs of the client.

    A commitment to environmentally responsible design has underpinned the careers of both Directors, many of the projects completed have utilized the latest techniques, materials and equipment to minimize environmental impact.

    This knowledge and commitment to the design of environmentally appropriate solutions now forms a cornerstone of DDWH Architects.

    Services
    • Full Architectural Services: concept design
    • Feasibility studies
    • all types of planning applications
    • building regulations
    • specification
    • Contract Administration
    Service areas
    London and Worldwide
    Company awards
    RIBA Chartered Architects Practice
    Address
    7 Lovers Walk
    N3 1JH London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2083430156 www.ddwharchitects.com
      Add SEO element