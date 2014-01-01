Residential Design Architects

Experienced architects in bespoke projects for private clients, involving high quality specification.

Established in 2008, the practice provides a wide range of architectural services including feasibility studies and master planning, mixed use residential/retail/commercial, high specification residential new builds, renovations and extensions, as well as interior design.

DDWH Architects have wide experience across a variety of project sectors and scales, acquired in a commercial environment. Drawing on a knowledge and experience that embraces every aspect of a building’s design, construction and performance, we combine design flair with pragmatics to deliver buildings which are functionally efficient as well as uniquely tailored to their context and the needs of the client.

A commitment to environmentally responsible design has underpinned the careers of both Directors, many of the projects completed have utilized the latest techniques, materials and equipment to minimize environmental impact.

This knowledge and commitment to the design of environmentally appropriate solutions now forms a cornerstone of DDWH Architects.