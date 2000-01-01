Jerome Beguier works under the name Zics, the name of his first graffiti pieces back in 2000. Now based in London, he combines his interior design background with street art influences to produce installations. Working on large scale projects or private comission, his projects can be found in France and the UK. He is a graphic designer at advertising agency, Karmarama by day and an illustrator and artist by night.His portfolio includes:Advertising, branding, illustration, typography, installation, interior and furniture design.