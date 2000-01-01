Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Zics design
Artists & Artisans in London
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Wooden spray cans,, Zics design Zics design Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Wooden spray cans,, Zics design Zics design Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Wooden spray cans,, Zics design Zics design Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +9
    Wooden spray cans,

    Jerome Beguier works under the name Zics, the name of his first graffiti pieces back in 2000. Now based in London, he combines his interior design background with street art influences to produce installations. Working on large scale projects or private comission, his projects can be found in France and the UK. He is a graphic designer at advertising agency, Karmarama by day and an illustrator and artist by night.His portfolio includes:Advertising, branding, illustration, typography, installation, interior and furniture design.

    Services
    • Advertising
    • branding
    • illustration
    • typography
    • Installation
    • interior and furniture design.
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    23 classic mansions, well street
    e9 7qh London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7954072357 zicsdesign.com
      Add SEO element