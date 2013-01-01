Inspired by the sketches and portfolio belonging to the artist Catherine Cazalet, Turner Pocock has joined forces with Catherine to develop a range of graphic and vibrant wallpaper.

True to Catherine’s background in classical art, each of the paper designs is hand drawn and built from a love of colour, composition and the history and origins of design.

The collection can reasonably be divided into two themes English Sports and Wild Animals.

Some of the animal wallpapers were developed in response to clients hunting for suitable ‘children’s papers’ that weren’t clichéd in their focus on boy/girl themes and colours. The colours are more sophisticated than your usual boyish blues and girly pinks and as a result feel more timeless – they are the sort of subjects that a child will never grow out of! In particular the Polar Bear and Ostrich papers are fun alternatives to the usual children’s images and are the perfect, fresh solution for parents decorating a nursery!

There are also more sophisticated papers in animal range. The neutrally toned Ibis papers are elegant without being overpowering. The organic drift of birds creates a calming back drop to any environment – both commercial and residential.

The sports range has a strong British sensibility. Building on the small pattern repeat of more traditional papers the overall feel is transformed by the use of a contemporary colour palette – from taupe’s to electric greens. The bats and balls fade into geometric shapes providing the perfect backdrop for the sporty and design conscious!

All designs are hand drawn and printed in the UK using environmentally sustainable materials.