Alex D Architects is an experienced award wining architectural and property development practice based in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire offering services throughout the UK.
A Chartered practice (RIBA and ARB), we offer a wide range of services to private clients across Architecture, from extensions, loft conversions, new build and developments.
We’re visionary in our work which is always balanced by our vast experience and strong focus on achieving plans approval and adding value to your propertiy.
- Services
- Planning Applications
- Extensions
- Loft conversions
- Barn Conversions
- New Build
- building regulations
- developments
- property Investments
- Project Management
- restoration
- Interior Design
- Service areas
- London and South East England
- Bourne End
- High Wycombe
- Aylesbury +30 miles
- Henley on Thames
- Maidenhead
- Marlow
- Beaconsfield
- Brighton and Hove
- Reading
- Watford
- worthing
- Windsor
- oxford
- Company awards
- - Chartered Practice (ARB and RIBA in the UK and OA in Portugal)
- - TV program featuring one of our works (Channel 4, Best laid plans, episode 2, David and Leena)
- - 1st Prize Social Complex in
Quinta do AmparoLeiria, Portugal;
- - 1st Prize Artists Accommodation in Vila Nova da Barquinha, Portugal;
- - 1st Prize Kindergarten in Beja, Portugal
- Address
-
Clarks Barn, Bassetsbury Lane
HP11 1QX High Wycombe
United Kingdom
+44-7447659327 www.alexdarchitects.co.uk