Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Alex D Architects Limited
Architects in High Wycombe
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (9)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Hyde Green, Beaconsfield, Alex D Architects Limited Alex D Architects Limited Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Hyde Green, Beaconsfield, Alex D Architects Limited Alex D Architects Limited Dining roomWine racks
    Hyde Green, Beaconsfield, Alex D Architects Limited Alex D Architects Limited Modern living room
    +4
    Hyde Green, Beaconsfield
    Stowe Apartments, Bourne End, Alex D Architects Limited Alex D Architects Limited Modern houses
    Stowe Apartments, Bourne End, Alex D Architects Limited Alex D Architects Limited Modern houses
    Stowe Apartments, Bourne End, Alex D Architects Limited Alex D Architects Limited Modern houses
    +3
    Stowe Apartments, Bourne End

    Alex D Architects is an experienced award wining architectural and property development practice based in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire offering services throughout the UK.
    A Chartered practice (RIBA and ARB), we offer a wide range of services to private clients across Architecture, from extensions, loft conversions, new build and developments. 

    We’re visionary in our work which is always balanced by our vast experience and strong focus on achieving plans approval and adding value to your propertiy.

    Services
    • Planning Applications
    • Extensions
    • Loft conversions
    • Barn Conversions
    • New Build
    • building regulations
    • developments
    • property Investments
    • Project Management
    • restoration
    • Interior Design
    • Show all 11 services
    Service areas
    • London and South East England
    • Bourne End
    • High Wycombe
    • Aylesbury +30 miles
    • Henley on Thames
    • Maidenhead
    • Marlow
    • Beaconsfield
    • Brighton and Hove
    • Reading
    • Watford
    • worthing
    • Windsor
    • oxford
    • Show all 14 service areas
    Company awards
    • - Chartered Practice (ARB and RIBA in the UK and OA in Portugal)
    • - TV program featuring one of our works (Channel 4, Best laid plans, episode 2, David and Leena)
    • - 1st Prize Social Complex in Quinta do Amparo Leiria, Portugal;
    • - 1st Prize Artists Accommodation in Vila Nova da Barquinha, Portugal;
    • - 1st Prize Kindergarten in Beja, Portugal
    Address
    Clarks Barn, Bassetsbury Lane
    HP11 1QX High Wycombe
    United Kingdom
    +44-7447659327 www.alexdarchitects.co.uk

    Reviews

    Vallari Harshwal
    We came across Alex D architects on Houzz website. Right from the start, Alex and his team patiently understood our requirements and took out time to take us through the various strps involved. Alex has given some wonderful ideas and ways of economising the project. We are being guided at every step thus far. Delighted to have chosen Alex D architects for our build. His design approach to open plan living which allows lot of natural light into the house is unique. We continue to use Alex D Architects for our current project.
    4 months ago
    Katy Adams
    Wouldn’t hesitate to use Alex for our future building control regs.
    8 months ago
    Philip Brown
    Alex and the team are extremely professional & efficient. They are always on hand and prompt with their communication. It is a pleasure dealing with a company who somehow manage to make the complicated world of building design not quite so complicated - Great job!
    7 months ago
    Show all 9 reviews
      Add SEO element