RugVista
Flooring in Sweden
    • RugVista – fantastic range of rugs at bargain rates!

    RugVista has over 1 500 different rugs to choose from in a diverse assortment of both modern and Oriental rug designs. Discover the latest trends with new exciting rugs being presented diligently to keep up with the latest fashion. Most rug designs are available in several different sizes and colours as well as different shapes such as round rugs, oblong rugs, oval rugs and square rugs. There is a rug available for every place and for every taste! RugVista has solid knowledge from the rug business, which ensures that all our rugs are made of the highest quality and are on offer for the most competitive prices on the market. To provide the best shopping experience, we offer personal assistance to help select the most suitable rug after your requirements. Our 30 day money back guarantee enables you to see the rug in your home before making your final decision. Feel safe when ordering a rug from us with several secure payment options, a meticulous packing process and a fast and convenient home delivery. Our ambition is that it must be easy and straightforward to order a rug online. We promise that we will do our best to ensure that all customers are completely satisfied with their purchases. Revive your home with a new rug at an unbelievable price!

    Service areas
    Sweden
    Address
    Ringugnsgatan 11
    S-216 16, Malmö Sweden
    United Kingdom
    +46-406849910 www.rugvista.com

    Reviews

    Tilo van den Berge
    Very nice carpets, good quality, even better than expected, speedy delivery. I'd order there again when I need another carpet.
    about 5 years ago
    Irene Agbaje
    Luckily I didn't buy any carpet from this carpet-scam-company. A carpet that is said to be a Kilim, I find to be a lousy embroidery on a plain weave. ACOL 2809, Kilim Afghan old style as an example. They are selling fake carpets and the custom service are surely fast and effective, but if it is about information of the carpets, they will misinform you. If you want a fake Kilim, please continue to buy stuff from them. If you want quality and/or the real stuff; inform yourself a little more, and remember that if it's too cheap, it is probably a scam.
    over 4 years ago
    Sidrat Muntaha
    Extra ordinary good service, very professional and commited to customers.. highly recommended... carpets are also excellent quality
    about 3 years ago
    Show all 4 reviews
