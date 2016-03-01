If you’re looking for a way to give your home a face-lift or moving to a new home and want to do something to transform your space:

Beautiful hand-stitched curtains will frame your windows perfectly. Smart blinds, tailored and hand-finished to fit your windows, make a style statement. Matching cushions and quilted throws create an integrated décor. Grey Soft Furnishings personal service will ensure everything works together.

We hold accounts with a number of fabric designers and hold an ever increasing library of pattern books. These fabrics are all stunning and there is something to suit all tastes, from weaves, prints, linens and sheers. We offer an free consultation and measuring service where we will discuss with your requirements for the room and the look you would like to achieve. We will then order fabric samples and once you have chosen a fabric we can issue an estimate.