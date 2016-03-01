Your browser is out-of-date.

Grey Soft Furnishings
Curtains, Blinds & Shutters in Essex
    If you’re looking for a way to give your home a face-lift or moving to a new home and want to do something to transform your space:

    Beautiful hand-stitched curtains will frame your windows perfectly. Smart blinds, tailored and hand-finished to fit your windows, make a style statement. Matching cushions and quilted throws create an integrated décor. Grey Soft Furnishings personal service will ensure everything works together.

    We hold accounts with a number of fabric designers and hold an ever increasing library of pattern books. These fabrics are all stunning and there is something to suit all tastes, from weaves, prints, linens and sheers. We offer an free consultation and measuring service where we will discuss with your requirements for the room and the look you would like to achieve. We will then order fabric samples and once you have chosen a fabric we can issue an estimate. 

    Services
    Curtains Blinds and Soft Furnishings
    Service areas
    Essex
    Address
    Burnham on Crouch Essex
    United Kingdom
    +44-7880713292 www.greysoftfurnishings.co.uk
