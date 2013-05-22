Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Artichoke
Kitchen Planners in Bristol, UK
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Edwardian English Country Cook's Kitchen, Artichoke Artichoke Country style kitchen Wood White
    Edwardian English Country Cook's Kitchen, Artichoke Artichoke Country style kitchen
    Edwardian English Country Cook's Kitchen
    Modern Kitchen for a Surrey House
    Project 1086, Artichoke Artichoke Classic style kitchen
    Project 1086, Artichoke Artichoke Kitchen
    Project 1086, Artichoke Artichoke Kitchen
    +5
    Project 1086
    Project 820, Artichoke Artichoke Modern kitchen
    Project 820, Artichoke Artichoke Modern kitchen
    Project 820, Artichoke Artichoke Modern kitchen
    +11
    Project 820

    We blend expertise in historic architectural joinery detailing, kitchen and fitted furniture design, interior architectural design, interior decoration and cabinet making to enhance how period buildings perform for modern families.  

    These five ingredients enable us to design rooms that function effortlessly, look beautiful and last forever.  

    We call this Creating Britain’s Future Heritage.

    The Style Juicer blog has described Artichoke as "Masters in their field" , while LUX Worldwide said "...there are few designers that can match Artichoke".

    Services
    • kitchen design
    • interior architecture
    • period furniture
    • interior decoration
    • country houses
    • traditional design
    Service areas
    Bristol, UK
    Address
    Unit 9
    BS27 3EB Bristol, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-1934745281 www.artichoke.co.uk
      Add SEO element