Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Best &amp; Brown
Lighting in Belfast
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Welcome to Best and Brown, a web site that evolved from Lighting Design, a family owned business with over 30 years experience in the lighting industry. Here, you will have access to a wide selection of lighting products at competitive prices. What differentiates us from other lighting web site retailers is that our site is specifically designed not only to supply products but to help simplify the process of buying and choosing lighting products ultimately saving you time and money.

    Services
    E-Commerce Lighting Retailer
    Service areas
    • Lighting
    • appartment design
    • Design
    • designing
    • lights
    • commercial interior
    • Interior Architecture
    • Interior Decoration
    • Interior Design
    • Interior Designing
    • Retail
    • ecommerce
    • Show all 12 service areas
    Address
    14 Boucher Way
    BT12 6RE Belfast
    United Kingdom
    +44-2033975253 www.bestandbrown.com
      Add SEO element