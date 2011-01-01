Your browser is out-of-date.

Fenella Smith
Furniture & Accessories in Henley On Thames
    • Fenella Smith Animal Mugs, from £14.50, Fenella Smith Fenella Smith KitchenAccessories & textiles
    Fenella Smith Animal Mugs, from £14.50

    Started by a passion for creating elegant homewares suitable for everyday use, Fenella Smith established her company in 2011.  Since then, her delightful designs have been translated for ceramics, textiles and stationery.  These collections continue to expand, and wherever possible, Fenella uses natural materials and local manufacturers.  The ceramics are made from earthenware, the textiles are made in England, while the stationery is printed on FSC accredited stock.

    Online accessory retailer
    UK & Europe and Henley on Thames
    The White House, Northend
    RG9 6LQ Henley On Thames
    United Kingdom
    www.fenellasmith.com
