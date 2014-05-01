Your browser is out-of-date.

Occipinti
Occipinti
Online Shops in London
    Accesories
    Occipinti Limited Edition Prints
    Occipinti Fabrics
    Occipinti Wallpapers
    Occipinti Cushions

    Occipinti is a London-based design house producing high-end wallpaper, fabric, cushions, limited edition prints and upcycled furniture with a captivating eye for colour and pattern. Our products present a unique fusion of the vibrant and traditional, with a vintage aesthetic and a luxurious finish. Occipinti's quintessentially English designs are hand painted, using intricate fluid lines and textured detailing in rich, vibrant colour. With a foundation from Central Saint Martins and a BA hons in surface pattern design from University of Leeds, Occipinti's founder Ashley McDow has gained valuable experience working on projects for high-end fashion and interior brands including Alexander McQueen, Designer's Guild, Ena Shaw, Harlequin, Robert Allen and Christian Fishbacher amongst others. Occipinti also specializes in custom designs. Our latest collaboration, with UK brand sofa.com, is an ode to colorful florals and is available at sofa.com/design-lab. We do custom designs for individual clients as well as established brands. All of our designs are made utilizing high-quality and sustainable products and are digitally printed and made in the UK.

    Services
    • custom design
    • wallpaper
    • cushions
    • fabric
    • prints
    • upcycled furniture
    • print design
    Service areas
    • We ship worldwide London and surrounding areas
    • Manchester
    • BIRMINGHAM
    • Edinburgh
    • Glasgow
    • BRIGHTON
    • Liverpool
    • Bristol
    Address
    Studio 1, 22 Summit Road
    E17 9BF London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7818080920 www.occipinti.com
